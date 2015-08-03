FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Hong Kong Resources says Wong Kennedy Ying Ho charged under prevention of bribery ordinance
August 3, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Hong Kong Resources says Wong Kennedy Ying Ho charged under prevention of bribery ordinance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say Wong Kennedy Ying Ho was charged under prevention of bribery ordinance, not Wong Chew Li Chin)

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co Ltd : * Wong Chew Li Chin was appointed as the chairman & executive director * Wong Kennedy Ying Ho together with two other parties, jointly charged by ICAC under prevention of bribery ordinance * Charges by the ICAC were initiated against Wong in his personal capacity and do not relate to affairs of the company or its subsidiaries. * Wong has confirmed he has no claim against the company in respect of his resignation whatsoever whether in respect of fees * Wong Chew Li Chin entered service agreement with company pursuant to which she acts as executive director and chairman of co for period of 3 years * Source text for Eikon *

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

