Hong Kong bourse to launch formal consultation on weighted voting rights
June 19, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong bourse to launch formal consultation on weighted voting rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - The Hong stock exchange took a significant step on Friday towards loosening its strict listing rules, which could pave the way for companies with different classes of shares to list on the island city’s stock market.

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) said it was in the process of finalising a draft proposal on weighted voting rights but cautioned that the weighted voting rights should not be available in all circumstances.

A formal consultation will be launched in the third or fourth quarter of this year towards that goal, the stock market operator said in a statement. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

