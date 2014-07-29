FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Employee of Taiwan's Hon Hai found dead outside China campus - company
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 29, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

Employee of Taiwan's Hon Hai found dead outside China campus - company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 29 (Reuters) - A 22-year-old male employee of Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co was found dead outside the company’s manufacturing campus in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The cause of death was not immediately known, the company said in the statement, adding that it was working with all relevant authorities on the matter. The man was found dead on Sunday, the company said.

Hon Hai is the flagship of the world’s biggest electronics component maker, Foxconn Technology Group, which is the major supplier of Apple Inc’s iPhones.

It has struggled with a rash of employee suicides in recent years. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Writing by Clarence Fernandez; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
