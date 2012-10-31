Taiwan's Hon Hai posts rise in nine-month profit

TAIPEI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry, the main manufacturer of Apple Inc’s products, reported a 24 percent rise in nine-month profit to T$57.8 billion ($1.98 billion).

It said in a brief statement that it had achieved a notable market share gain “in midst of the European led global economic uncertainty and potential industry shrinkage,” and that visibility remained short.

It did not give further details in a statement late on Tuesday to the Taiwan stock exchange or a further statement on Wednesday.