Taiwan's Hon Hai posts rise in nine-month profit
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan's Hon Hai posts rise in nine-month profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry, the main manufacturer of Apple Inc’s products, reported a 24 percent rise in nine-month profit to T$57.8 billion ($1.98 billion).

It said in a brief statement that it had achieved a notable market share gain “in midst of the European led global economic uncertainty and potential industry shrinkage,” and that visibility remained short.

It did not give further details in a statement late on Tuesday to the Taiwan stock exchange or a further statement on Wednesday.

