UPDATE 1-Hon Hai may face pressure amid wait for new Apple products
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
#Market News
May 14, 2013 / 1:20 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Hon Hai may face pressure amid wait for new Apple products

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 net profit T$16.35 bln vs consensus T$18.76 bln

* Dearth of new Apple products seen hurting Taiwan suppliers

By Clare Jim

TAIPEI, May 14 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry’s profits may remain weighed down in the second quarter, hurt by a dearth of new products in the coming months from top client Apple Inc.

The world’s largest electronics contract maker’s net profit eased last quarter from a record high as sales of Apple’s iPhone and iPad slowed.

The Taiwanese company, which draws an estimated 60 to 70 percent of its revenue from assembling gadgets and other work for the California-based tech giant, has been struggling to increase revenue and margins in a smartphone market increasingly dominated by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Hon Hai also faces growing competition from local rival Pegatron Corp, which wants to grab more orders from Apple.

Hon Hai reported on Tuesday a net profit of T$16.35 billion ($548.69 million) in January to March, below a median forecast of T$18.76 billion in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 13 analysts.

The result was up from T$14.92 billion in the same period last year but down from T$36.97 billion in the previous quarter. Both figures were before the company adopted a new accounting standard.

Shares of Hon Hai, which have lost about 10 percent so far this year, closed down 0.5 percent before the results announcement, versus a flat broader market.

