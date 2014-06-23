FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

Hon Hai, Pegatron on China hiring spree for new iPhone - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 23 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry will recruit over 100,000 people in mainland China to produce the newest iPhone from Apple Inc, Taiwan’s Economic Daily News said, in what the report called the firm’s largest single hiring spree in China.

Fellow Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron Corp will expand its workforce in one mainland factory by 30 percent, also in response to expected high demand for the new iPhone, Economic Daily News said on Monday.

Hon Hai, the world’s largest contract manufacturer of electronic goods, will produce 70 percent of the phones, largely anticipated for release this autumn, with Pegatron set to produce the remaining 30 percent, according to the report.

Hon Hai had no comment on the report.

Representatives for Pegatron could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
