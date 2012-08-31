FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple supplier Hon Hai's Q2 profits pick up
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 31, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

Apple supplier Hon Hai's Q2 profits pick up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry reported a first-half net profit of T$27.533 billion ($919 million) on Friday, almost unchanged from a year ago, but with signs of a pick-up in the second quarter.

It did not give second-quarter figures in a statement to the Taiwan stock exchange but reported a first-quarter net profit of T$14.92 billion, which would make the second-quarter figure around T$12.6 billion, above the median forecast of T$10.03 billion given in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 11 analysts.

The statement did not give any commentary. The first half profit was little changed from last year’s T$27.384 billion.

On Monday Hon Hai’s Hong Kong listed affiliate Foxconn International Holdings, the world’s biggest contract maker of cell phones, posted its worst-ever first-half net loss and said it remained cautious over market conditions this year.

For a full story on Hon Hai’s talks with Japan’s Sharp Corp , click on. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.