Taiwan's Hon Hai June sales up 3.7 pct on year
July 10, 2012 / 10:17 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan's Hon Hai June sales up 3.7 pct on year

TAIPEI, July 10 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products, said on Tuesday that unconsolidated June sales rose 3.69 percent from a year earlier.

The company said revenue was T$236.8 billion ($7.90 billion)for the month, compared with T$228.4 billion a year earlier and T$241.09 billion in the previous month.

Hon Hai did not give any further details in its statement. ($1 = 29.9570 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)

