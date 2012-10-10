FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's Hon Hai Sept sales up 8.5 pct on year
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 10, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan's Hon Hai Sept sales up 8.5 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd , the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products, said unconsolidated September sales rose 8.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a statement late on Tuesday that revenue for the month was T$240.54 billion ($8.21 billion), up from T$221.78 billion a year earlier and T$222.31 billion in the previous month.

Hon Hai did not give any further details in its statement. ($1 = 29.3130 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.