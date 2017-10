TAIPEI, March 9 (Reuters) - Taiwanese group Hon Hai Precision Industry, the main manufacturer of Apple products, said on Friday unconsolidated sales rose 55 percent in February year-on-year.

The company said revenue was T$237 billion ($8.0 billion).

Its January revenue was T$275 billion. ($1 = 29.5055 Taiwan dollars) (Editing by Dan Lalor)