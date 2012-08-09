Taiwan seeks more information on Hon Hai's bid to invest in Sharp

TAIPEI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s government said on Thursday it had returned Hon Hai’s application to invest in Japan’s Sharp Corp last Friday, and requested that Hon Hai provide more details on the proposal.

“We think Hon Hai has not explained enough about the investment efficiency of the deal, which is related to price...the deal is a little pricey,” said Enile Chang, deputy executive secretary of the Economics Ministry’s investment commission. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)