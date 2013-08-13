FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hon Hai Q2 profit up 35 pct, beats forecasts
August 13, 2013 / 9:47 AM / 4 years ago

Hon Hai Q2 profit up 35 pct, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, a major manufacturer of Apple Inc products, posted a 35 percent year-on-year increase in its second-quarter net profits to T$16.98 billion ($567.15 million), beating market expectations.

The figure compared with a median forecast of T$15.49 billion by 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hon Hai posted a net profit of T$12.61 billion in the same period a year earlier and T$16.35 billion in the previous quarter. ($1 = 29.9390 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

