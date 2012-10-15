FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honolulu to sell $890 mln GO bonds Oct 22 week - market source
#Market News
October 15, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

Honolulu to sell $890 mln GO bonds Oct 22 week - market source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The City and County of Honolulu, Hawaii plans to sell $890.36 million of general obligation bonds during the week of Oct. 22, a market source said on Monday.

The sale will consist of tax-exempt and taxable series.

The tax-exempt offer amounts total $553.83 million consisting of $249.96 million Series 2012A, $276.135 million Series 2012B, and $27.735 million Series 2012C.

The taxable portion totals $336.525 million. It is made up of $18.09 million Series 2012D, $75.06 million Series 2012E, $60.785 million Series 2012F, and $182.59 million Series 2012G.

The lead manager of the sale is Bank of America, said the preliminary official statement.

