FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Hony Capital to buy 12.43 pct stake in Shanghai hotel
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 28, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

China's Hony Capital to buy 12.43 pct stake in Shanghai hotel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hony Capital, one of China’s biggest private equity firms, has agreed to buy a 15 billion yuan ($246 million) stake in Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co, the hotel company said on Thursday.

Hony Capital, which manages about $7 billion, will buy 100 million shares in Shanghai Jin Jiang at 15.08 yuan a share, a 23 percent discount to the company’s closing price on Thursday of 19.55 yuan, the company said.

That will give Hony Capital a 12.43 percent stake in Shanghai Jin Jiang, making it the biggest institutional investor in the hotel company, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The deal comes amid growing private equity interest in China’s property developers and managers, as their sources of capital tighten..

The deal has approval from China’s commerce ministry, but still needs a green light from China’s securities regulator.

1 US dollar = 6.1423 Chinese yuan Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Denny Thomas and David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.