May 20 (Reuters) - Hainan Honz Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Says it receives a patent license (No. ZL 2013 1 0492329.X), for a kind of Chinese traditional medicine bitter taste mask

* Says patent valid for 20 years from Oct. 21, 2013

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qizC0f

