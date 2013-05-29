FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong's Hopewell plans $696 mln spin-off
May 29, 2013 / 11:52 PM / in 4 years

Hong Kong's Hopewell plans $696 mln spin-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 30 (Reuters) - Property developer and infrastructure group Hopewell Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it plans to seek a separate listing of its properties unit in Hong Kong, raising net proceeds of about HK$5.4 billion ($696 million).

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, the company said it planned to offer shares of Hopewell Hong Kong Properties Ltd at an indicative price of between HK$15.3 and HK$17.8 each.

For statement, please click: here

$1 = 7.7638 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
