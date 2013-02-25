FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IKEA stops meatball sales in Sweden after horsemeat report-media
February 25, 2013

IKEA stops meatball sales in Sweden after horsemeat report-media

STOCKHOLM, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Swedish furniture giant IKEA is stopping sales in Sweden of its meatballs after a report the product contains horsemeat, Swedish news agency TT reports.

The Czech food regulator said on Monday inspectors had found horsemeat in meatballs made in Sweden for IKEA.

The checks were carried out in response to a European-wide scandal that erupted last month when tests carried out in Ireland revealed some beef products also contained horsemeat.

IKEA said its meatballs were produced in Sweden by Familjen Dafgard.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
