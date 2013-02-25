IKEA stops sales of nearly all meatballs in Europe

STOCKHOLM, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Furniture giant IKEA said on Monday it had stopped sales of nearly all meatballs across Europe after Czech authorities found traces of horsemeat in one specific batch.

An IKEA spokeswoman said the group had decided on a temporary sales stop in Europe for all meatballs produced by their main supplier of the product, Swedish Familjen Dafgard.

IKEA earlier in the day stopped sales of meatballs from a specific batch from Familjen Dafgard after Czech tests found horsemeat in a sample.

“We are now getting to the bottom of this and making extra tests, but we have decided to stop the meatball sales for a few days, so that noone needs to worry, until we have the results,” spokeswoman Ylva Magnusson said.

The sales stop did not affect meatballs in Norway, Russia, nor some in Switzerland or Poland, which were made by other suppliers, she said. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)