FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IKEA stops sales of nearly all meatballs in Europe
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 25, 2013 / 5:10 PM / 5 years ago

IKEA stops sales of nearly all meatballs in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Furniture giant IKEA said on Monday it had stopped sales of nearly all meatballs across Europe after Czech authorities found traces of horsemeat in one specific batch.

An IKEA spokeswoman said the group had decided on a temporary sales stop in Europe for all meatballs produced by their main supplier of the product, Swedish Familjen Dafgard.

IKEA earlier in the day stopped sales of meatballs from a specific batch from Familjen Dafgard after Czech tests found horsemeat in a sample.

“We are now getting to the bottom of this and making extra tests, but we have decided to stop the meatball sales for a few days, so that noone needs to worry, until we have the results,” spokeswoman Ylva Magnusson said.

The sales stop did not affect meatballs in Norway, Russia, nor some in Switzerland or Poland, which were made by other suppliers, she said. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.