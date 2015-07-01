FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Horizon halts redemptions from hedge fund as Greek exposure bites
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 1, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Horizon halts redemptions from hedge fund as Greek exposure bites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Horizon Capital Management has suspended a hedge fund running almost a third of its capital in Greek assets because it cannot fully assess the value of holdings amid the country’s deepening debt woes, a letter to investors obtained by Reuters showed.

The Horizon Growth Fund had 31 percent of its assets invested in Greece just before the country announced capital controls and a week-long closure of banks and the Athens Stock Exchange last week, according to the letter. The fund managed $159 million at the end of May.

“In order to protect the interests and ensure the equal treatment of our investors, the calculation of the NAV (net asset value) and the subscription and redemption process have been temporarily suspended,” the letter sent on Tuesday by Virginia Martínez, the firm’s investor relations officer, showed.

An email and call to Martínez remained unanswered. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Sinead Cruise and Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.