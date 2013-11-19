FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Horizon Pharma prices $150 mln senior notes
#Market News
November 19, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Horizon Pharma prices $150 mln senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Horizon Pharma Inc : * Announces pricing of $150 million of 5.00% convertible senior notes * Says notes will be issued at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount thereof * Says initial conversion price of the notes will be $5.36 * Says of the net proceeds co anticipates using $18.7 million to pay the cost of the capped call transactions * Of the net proceeds co anticipates $35.0 million to fund the horizon’s proposed acquisition of Vimovo * Of net proceeds co anticipates using $70.4 million to repay all obligations under the company’s existing senior secured loan * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

