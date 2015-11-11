FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Horizon Pharma says notion that Linden Care is a so-called "captive pharmacy" of Horizon Pharma is entirely false
November 11, 2015 / 3:51 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Horizon Pharma says notion that Linden Care is a so-called "captive pharmacy" of Horizon Pharma is entirely false

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects source link)

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Nov 10 (Reuters) - Horizon Pharma PLC : * Responds to Express Scripts lawsuit and recent allegations * Says notion that linden care is a so-called “captive pharmacy” of Horizon

Pharma is entirely false * Committed to ensuring that regardless of these actions, patients will have

access to the medicines they need * Says does not own or have an ownership stake in any pharmacy and does not

possess an option to purchase any pharmacy * Says in light of Express scripts’ actions, we will evaluate all legal and

other remedies and options * Reviewing the allegations in complaint but we believe the claims are without

merit and intend to vigorously defend ourselves * Source text for Eikon

