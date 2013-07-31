Fund manager Horlick turns to crowd for latest venture

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - High-profile fund manager Nicola Horlick has backed the growing crowdfunding market by selling a stake in her latest venture via a website which allows members of the public to invest in small businesses.

As banks rein in lending due to tougher capital rules and greater regulatory scrutiny, crowdfunding, which originated in the United States as a way to raise money for creative projects, has expanded rapidly as an alternative source of finance.

British crowdfunding website Seedrs said on Wednesday Horlick had raised 150,000 pounds ($228,900) for a 10 percent stake in her startup fund management company Glentham Capital.

Glentham plans to begin raising a $100 million fund from UK and overseas investors in the final quarter of this year to provide finance for Hollywood films.

Horlick, who first made headlines in 1997 for confronting Deutsche Bank over her suspension from its UK unit, Morgan Grenfell Asset Management, raised the money from 136 investors in just 22 hours.

The proceeds will be used for set-up costs and to pay the first-year salary of Chief Executive Pandora Edmiston.

Traditionally such a venture would have raised seed capital from a small number of wealthy investors, but using crowdfunding allowed any registered user to put in as little as 10 pounds.

Last year crowdfunding websites helped companies and individuals worldwide raise $2.7 billion from members of the public, an 81 percent increase on 2011.