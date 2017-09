May 26 (Reuters) - Hormel Foods Corp, the maker of Spam lunch meat, said it would buy meat processor Applegate Farms LLC for about $775 million to expand its natural and organic meat products.

Applegate will operate as a standalone unit of Hormel’s refrigerated foods business, Hormel said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)