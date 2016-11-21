FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Smithfield Foods to buy Farmer John from Hormel
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 10:20 PM / 9 months ago

Smithfield Foods to buy Farmer John from Hormel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Smithfield Foods said it would buy Farmer John and Saag's Specialty Meats brands, and farm operations in three U.S. states from Hormel Foods Corp for $145 million in cash.

Smithfield will buy Clougherty Packing, the owner of Farmer John and Saag's, as well as hog farm operations in California, Arizona and Wyoming, expanding its supply chain in the United States.

Smithfield, a unit of WH Group Ltd, is the world's largest pork processor and hog producer.

"While the businesses have performed well, they no longer align with our company's growth strategies," Hormel Chief Executive Jim Snee said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.