FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hormel Foods 2nd-qtr profit rises 28 pct
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 20, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 2 years ago

Hormel Foods 2nd-qtr profit rises 28 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Hormel Foods Corp, the maker of Spam lunch meat, reported a 28.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs in its refrigerated foods business.

The company’s net income rose to $180.4 million, or 67 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 26, from $140.7 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 1.5 percent to $2.28 billion.

However, Hormel said it expected its Jennie-O Turkey Store business to be “significantly challenged” due to an outbreak of avian flu in the United States. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.