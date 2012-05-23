FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Hormel profit rises as exports, specialty food do well
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Hormel profit rises as exports, specialty food do well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Hormel Foods Corp posted higher q uarterly profit on Wednesday a s exports and its specialty foods and grocery products did well.

Hormel, which makes Spam canned meat and Dinty Moore stew, said earnings rose to $127.9 million, or 4 8 cents per share, in its fiscal second quarter ended April 29, from $109.6 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales increased to $2.01 billion from $1.96 billion.

The company, which expects strong results from its other segments to more than offset weak operating margins in its pork business, maintained its full-year earnings forecast. In February, it said earnings would range from $1.79 to $1.89 per share.

Hormel is one of several packaged food companies feeling the pinch as cash-strapped consumers spend less on groceries. Earlier this week, Campbell Soup Co reported weak soup sales.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.