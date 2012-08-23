FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hormel Foods posts higher 3rd-qtr results
#Market News
August 23, 2012 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

Hormel Foods posts higher 3rd-qtr results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Third-quarter EPS $0.41 in-line with estimates

* Third-quarter sales up 5 pct to $2 bln

* Sees FY EPS $1.79-$1.89 vs est $1.85

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Hormel Foods Corp reported higher quarterly earnings on a strong performance at its grocery products division.

The company’s third-quarter earnings rose to $111.2 million, or 41 cents per share, from $98.5 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 5 percent to $2 billion.

The results were in-line with analysts’ average estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s grocery products segment benefited from strong sales of Spam family of products and its MegaMex Foods joint venture.

Hormel’s diversified business model also includes Jennie-O turkeys and other refrigerated meats.

The company’s shares closed at $28.42 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
