FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Hormel keeps outlook despite higher grain costs
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 23, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Hormel keeps outlook despite higher grain costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Third-quarter earnings $0.41 a share, in line with estimates

* Third-quarter sales up 5 percent to $2 billion

* Affirms full-year earnings view $1.79-$1.89/share vs estimate $1.85

* Shares up 0.9 percent

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Hormel Foods Corp stood by its full-year earnings outlook on Thursday despite pressure from higher grain costs.

The company also reported a higher quarterly profit that met Wall Street estimates as it benefited from gains across its businesses, which include Spam canned ham, Hormel meats and Jennie-O turkeys.

The worst drought in more than half a century in the U.S. Midwest has scorched corn and soybean crops while driving up prices of wheat and other grains. This has fueled a spike in corn costs that is pressuring livestock producers by making feed more expensive.

Although higher costs will be a challenge, Hormel said, it expects continued sales and earnings growth this year because of its balanced business model.

It said it still expected a full-year profit of $1.79 to $1.89 per share. Analysts on average are expecting $1.85, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hormel’s earnings rose to $111.2 million, or 41 cents per share, in the third quarter ended on July 29 from $98.5 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 5 percent to $2 billion, in line with Wall Street estimates.

The grocery products segment, which reported a 32 percent jump in operating profit, benefited from strong sales of Spam.

The company’s shares were up 0.9 percent at $28.68 in early trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.