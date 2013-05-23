FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Hormel Foods profit falls 2 pct
May 23, 2013 / 11:00 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Hormel Foods profit falls 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of segment to Jennie-O Turkey Store, from Jennie-O Turkey Stores)

May 23 (Reuters) - Hormel Foods Corp reported a lower quarterly profit due to costs related to its Skippy acquisition, and higher grain costs and lower turkey meat prices at its Jennie-O Turkey Store business.

Second quarter net income fell to $125.5 million, or 46 cents per share, from $127.9 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose about 7 percent to $2.15 billion in the quarter. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore)

