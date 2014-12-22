FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hornbach Holding reports 9-month sales at EUR 2.85 bln
December 22, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hornbach Holding reports 9-month sales at EUR 2.85 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Hornbach Holding AG :

* 9-month sales 2.85 billion euros ($3.49 billion)

* Consolidated EBIT rose 3.6 percent to 36.5 million euros in Q3 and 9.0 percent to 189.2 million euros in first nine months

* Sales at Hornbach-Baumarkt-AG grew by 3.4 percent to 815 million euros ($998.05 million) in Q3 of 2014/2015 and by 6.8 percent to 2.67 billion euros in nine-month period

* Reuters poll average for Hornbach Holding Q3 sales was 878 million euros, EBIT 35.9 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8166 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

