FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - The Hornbach family has placed 1 million ordinary shares in German DIY retailer Hornbach Holding at 65.50 euros each, a source close to the deal said on Tuesday.

The placement reduces the family's holding to 37.5 percent from 43.75 percent. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)