Germany's Hornbach increases dividend after profit rises 10 pct
May 27, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

Germany's Hornbach increases dividend after profit rises 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 27 (Reuters) - German home improvement store operator Hornbach said it plans to increase its dividend after a 10 percent rise in its core profit in the 2013/14 fiscal year.

In the fiscal year to the end of February 2014, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 10 percent to 160.4 million euros ($219 million), the company said on Tuesday.

Hornbach will propose a dividend of 0.80 euros per preferred share and 0.77 euros per ordinary share for the 2013/14 fiscal year after 0.67 euros and 0.64 euros the previous year, it said.

Hornbach expects EBIT in the 2014/2015 year will grow more strongly than revenue, which it forecasts will rise by a mid single-digit percentage.

It said on Tuesday that the first weeks and months of the current 2014/15 year had gone “very well”. ($1 = 0.7325 Euros) (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

