November 18, 2013 / 3:45 PM / 4 years ago

RESEARCH ALERT-Hornbeck Offshore: Goldman Sachs cuts to sell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - : * Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from

neutral; target price to $53 from $66 * Franks International Nv : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/US For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/CA

