RESEARCH ALERT-Hornbeck Offshore: Goldman Sachs cuts to sell

Nov 18 (Reuters) - : * Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from

neutral; target price to $53 from $66 * Franks International Nv : Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral