Hornbeck Offshore profit misses estimates on higher costs

* Second-quarter adjusted earnings $0.35/share vs est $0.43/share

* Second-quarter revenue up 63 pct at $131.6 mln

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Hornbeck Offshore Inc’s second-quarter profit missed analysts’ estimates on higher operating costs and lower dayrates in its downstream segment.

Operating costs shot up 31 percent to $63.46 million.

The company, which provides offshore supply vessels to oil and gas companies, said it expects maintenance capital spending of $58.2 million and other capital expenditures of $9.4 million, for the current year.

April-June net profit was $12 million, or 33 cents per share, compared with a loss of $ 7 million, or 26 cents p er share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 35 cents per share.

Revenue jumped 63 percent to $131.6 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 43 cents a share, on revenue of $132.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $41.64 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.