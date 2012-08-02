UPDATE 1-Hornbeck Offshore sees uneven US Gulf activity, shares fall

* Second-quarter adj earnings $0.35/share vs est $0.43/share

* Second-quarter revenue up 63 pct at $131.6 mln

* Shares fall 14 pct

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Hornbeck Offshore Inc’s quarterly profit missed analysts’ estimates and the oilfield services provider said it expects drilling activity in the U.S. Gulf to continue to be impacted by bureaucratic delays.

Hornbeck shares, which have more than doubled in value since April, fell 14 percent to $35.74 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

“The steady improvement (in the Gulf of Mexico) will continue to be impacted by periods of unevenness,” a company executive said on a conference call with analysts.

“There are still bureaucratic impediments and delays associated with permitting in the Gulf of Mexico.”

The Obama administration imposed a four-and-a-half-month moratorium on deepwater drilling in the region after the BP Plc oil spill spewed more than four million barrels of crude into the basin in 2010.

However, top oilfield service companies Halliburton Co , Schlumberger Ltd and Baker Hughes Inc indicated last week that Gulf of Mexico drilling had returned to levels seen before the disastrous oil spill.

Nearly half of Hornbeck’s 48 vessels were operating in the Gulf of Mexico as of May 7, according to a regulatory filing.

The company earned $12 million, or 33 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with a loss of $7 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 35 cents per share.

Revenue jumped 63 percent to $131.6 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 43 cents per share on revenue of $132.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Profit was dragged down by higher costs, which rose 31 percent in the quarter.