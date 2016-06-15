Cruise company must face class action over withheld tips

Dinner cruise line Hornblower New York LLC must face a class action by waitstaff who claim they never received distributions from a service fee the company charged.

In a decision dated Monday, Justice Carol Edmead of New York state Supreme Court in Manhattan granted class action status to temporary and full-time servers, bartenders and other waitstaff who worked at Hornblower. She also denied a motion for summary judgment by the company.

