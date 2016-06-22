FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toymaker Hornby announces turnaround plan, reports FY pretax loss
June 22, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Toymaker Hornby announces turnaround plan, reports FY pretax loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - British toymaker Hornby Plc said it would decrease its product lines by 40 percent and exit a majority of its concession agreements in the UK in a turnaround plan aimed at boosting its gross margins.

Hornby, famous for its model railways, said it would raise about 8 million pounds ($12 million) through a placing of shares in order to fund the restructuring.

The company reported an underlying pretax loss of 5.7 million pounds for the year ended March 31, compared with a profit of 1.6 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.6809 pounds) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

