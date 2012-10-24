FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK bookmakers agree funding deal for horse racing
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
October 24, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

UK bookmakers agree funding deal for horse racing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Bookmakers will pay a broadly unchanged total of 72.9 million pounds ($116.2 million) to fund British horse racing in 2013/14 after agreeing to maintain the terms of an annual levy to help the sport.

The three largest bookmakers -- William Hill, Ladbrokes and Gala Coral -- have agreed to contribute at least 45 million pounds of the total. The sum also includes an estimated 7 million pounds from betting exchange operator Betfair plus contributions from smaller betting firms.

“This will provide further stability and make possible significant additional expenditure on prize money in 2013,” Levy Board Chairman Paul Lee said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.