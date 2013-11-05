Horse racing-Melbourne Cup odds

MELBOURNE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Betting odds for the 153rd running of the A$6 million ($5.66 million) Melbourne Cup, which takes place at Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday at 3pm local time (0400 GMT). Fiorente 13-2 Mount Athos 10-1 Dandino 11-1 Sea Moon 12-1 Dear Demi 14-1 Hawkspur 14-1 Verema 15-1 Fawkner 15-1 Simenon 15-1 Voleuse De Coeurs 16-1 Seville 17-1 Brown Panther 17-1 Royal Empire 20-1 Foreteller 25-1 Tres Bleu 25-1 Super Cool 30-1 Green Moon 30-1 Masked Marvel 34-1 Dunaden 40-1 Red Cadeaux 50-1 Ruscello 60-1 Ibicenco 60-1 Ethiopia 70-1 Mourayan 125-1 *odds courtesy of www.tab.com.au and correct at 0045 GMT ($1 = 1.0597 Australian dollars) (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney)