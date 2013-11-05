FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Horse racing-Melbourne Cup odds
November 5, 2013 / 12:55 AM / 4 years ago

Horse racing-Melbourne Cup odds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Betting odds for the 153rd
running of the A$6 million ($5.66 million) Melbourne Cup, which
takes place at Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday at 3pm local
time (0400 GMT).
    
    Fiorente            13-2
    Mount Athos         10-1
    Dandino             11-1
    Sea Moon            12-1
    Dear Demi           14-1
    Hawkspur            14-1
    Verema              15-1  
    Fawkner             15-1
    Simenon             15-1
    Voleuse De Coeurs   16-1
    Seville             17-1
    Brown Panther       17-1
    Royal Empire        20-1
    Foreteller          25-1    
    Tres Bleu           25-1
    Super Cool          30-1        
    Green Moon          30-1
    Masked Marvel       34-1
    Dunaden             40-1  
    Red Cadeaux         50-1
    Ruscello            60-1
    Ibicenco            60-1  
    Ethiopia            70-1
    Mourayan           125-1
    
    *odds courtesy of www.tab.com.au and correct at 0045 GMT
 
($1 = 1.0597 Australian dollars)

 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney)

