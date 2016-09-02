(Adds comments from judge, context)

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept 2 Horsehead Holding Corp was cleared to exit bankruptcy on Friday although a U.S. judge acknowledged that allegations by the zinc producer's shareholders that their investment was being unfairly wiped out came very close to derailing the company's plan.

Horsehead can now proceed with its plan that will eliminate most of its $427 million in pre-bankruptcy debt, cancel its stock and allow the company to emerge from Chapter 11 under the control of its noteholders, led by Greywolf Capital Management.

Shares in Pittsburgh-based Horsehead crashed nearly 90 percent after Sontchi's ruling, falling to around 5 cents from 47 cents in over-the-counter trading.

"This was one of the most difficult decisions in my 10 years on the bench," said U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi at a Friday hearing in Wilmington, Delaware.

Bankrupt companies generally present plans to a judge with support from major parties in a case. Horsehead had to defend its plan during a three-day trial this week against the allegations by an official equity committee that noteholders were enriching themselves at shareholders' expense.

The shareholders attacked a valuation by the Lazard investment bank and argued that Horsehead was a "loan-to-own" play by secured noteholders, who bought the company's debt at a discount and then provided a bankruptcy loan with strict provisions.

Sontchi said the noteholders "shot themselves in the foot" by including a "no-shop" provision in the bankruptcy loan. Without it, the company could have tested its value with an auction and avoided this week's trial that largely turned on experts' competing views of valuation.

Sontchi said that the evidence showed the company was worth around $650 million, or roughly equal to the claims held by creditors, leaving nothing for stockholders.

The ruling capped a campaign by shareholders that went farther than most in a large corporate bankruptcy.

Shareholder Phil Town, author of the best-selling investing book "Rule #1," helped rally shareholders who convinced Sontchi to order the creation of an official equity committee.

Official committees receive a budget from the company to carry out investigations and hire lawyers and advisers, but they usually represent unsecured creditors.

While shareholders rarely appear in corporate Chapter 11 cases, next week Oklahoma City-based SandRidge Energy Inc faces a similar fight with its stockholders.

Horsehead filed for Chapter 11 protection in February following the company's announcement it was idling its zinc production facility in Mooresboro, North Carolina, amid a seven-year low in the price of zinc. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)