Bankruptcy judge scolds zinc producer for not seeking bids

A U.S. Bankruptcy judge said on Thursday that Horsehead Holding Corp could have avoided its drawn-out fight with shareholders over its plan to exit bankruptcy if the zinc producer had been allowed by a key lender to consider bids for the business.

The comments by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi in Wilmington, Delaware capped a third day of testimony and closing arguments over Horsehead's plan of reorganization. Sontchi said he plans to issue a ruling on Friday.

