FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK food regulator finds another 35 positive horsemeat tests
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
February 22, 2013 / 3:02 PM / 5 years ago

UK food regulator finds another 35 positive horsemeat tests

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s food regulator said it had found another 35 positive tests for horsemeat in beef products, confirming the latest contaminations in a scandal still spreading across Europe.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said on Friday it had conducted 3634 tests, 3599 of which had come back negative for horsemeat levels above 1 percent, with 35 results testing positive for horsemeat at or above 1 percent.

It said these products had already been named and withdrawn from sale and added that no tests to date on samples containing horse DNA have found the veterinary medicine phenylbutazone (bute).

The scandal, which erupted last month when tests carried out in Ireland revealed that some beef products also contained horsemeat, has since spread across Europe, prompting product withdrawals, consumer concerns and government investigations into the continent’s complex food-processing chains.

The UK’s FSA said last week that it had found 29 samples of horsemeat in the food chain in tests carried out on samples demanded from UK retailers, and has since announced plans for a wider testing of meat products.

The regulator has asked the industry to test for horse down to a level of 1 percent as some laboratories can only test accurately to that level. It also believes any level above that would not be accidental.

It will give a further update on test results next Friday. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Brenda Goh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.