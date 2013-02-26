UK grocers see burger sales slump after horsemeat scandal

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s grocers saw sales of frozen burgers and ready meals plummet in the wake of the horsemeat scandal that is still spreading across Europe, according to industry data published on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said in the four weeks ending Feb. 17 frozen burger sales were down 43 percent and sales of frozen ready meals declined by 13 percent.

“The issue has so far only affected the performance of individual markets rather than where consumers are choosing to shop,” said Edward Garner, director at Kantar Worldpanel.