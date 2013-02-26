FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK grocers see burger sales slump after horsemeat scandal
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2013 / 11:20 AM / 5 years ago

UK grocers see burger sales slump after horsemeat scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s grocers saw sales of frozen burgers and ready meals plummet in the wake of the horsemeat scandal that is still spreading across Europe, according to industry data published on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said in the four weeks ending Feb. 17 frozen burger sales were down 43 percent and sales of frozen ready meals declined by 13 percent.

“The issue has so far only affected the performance of individual markets rather than where consumers are choosing to shop,” said Edward Garner, director at Kantar Worldpanel.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.