FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Horse meat found in lasagne dishes in Bulgaria
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 21, 2013 / 3:56 PM / in 5 years

Horse meat found in lasagne dishes in Bulgaria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Some 86 kilos of lasagne dishes will be destroyed in Bulgaria, after its food safety agency confirmed on Thursday the dishes taken from shelves last week contained horse meat labelled as beef.

Horse meat has been found in beef products across Europe in recent weeks, damaging confidence in the continent’s vast and complex food industry.

“This morning we received the results from the two tests taken from the already banned products,” the Bulgarian agency said in a statement. “Both samples were positive for horse meat, indicating 80 percent and 50 percent content.”

The tests were conducted by a German laboratory after the “beef” lasagne dishes were withdrawn from an unidentified supermarket chain last week.

The agency said that 30 samples from domestic meat products were also tested in Bulgarian laboratories in the last 10 days, but all of them were negative. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.