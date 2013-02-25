REFILE-IKEA says horse meatballs went on sale in several European countries

(Removes extraneous word from first paragraph)

PRAGUE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - A batch of meatballs pulled from shelves at IKEA’s stores after Czech inspectors discovered they contained horsemeat had been on sale in several European countries, the company’s Czech spokesman said on Monday.

Petr Chadraba, spokesman for the Swedish furniture store chain, said the batch of meatballs had been on sale in countries including the Czech Republic, Britain, Portugal, Netherlands and Belgium. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Pravin Char)