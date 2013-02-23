FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No trace of horse DNA in Nestle minced beef-Italy ministry
February 23, 2013

No trace of horse DNA in Nestle minced beef-Italy ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s Health Ministry said on Saturday that tests had found no trace of horse DNA in minced beef meals which Swiss food giant Nestle had to remove from shelves in Italy on Monday.

Italian authorities launched a large-scale seizure of affected beef products on Thursday after Nestle withdrew the meals sold under its Buitoni brand but the Ministry said in a statement the meat would be released following the tests.

“No trace of horse DNA has been found in Nestle cooked and frozen minced beef,” the Ministry said in a statement. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby)

