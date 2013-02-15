FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says may have received horse meat-tainted products
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 15, 2013 / 9:32 AM / 5 years ago

Russia says may have received horse meat-tainted products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday processed foods marked as beef but containing horse meat could have been re-exported to Russia and expressed serious concerns about food safety controls in Europe after the discovery of horse DNA in British retail products.

“It is not excluded that such products may have entered Russian territory,” Russia’s Veterinary and Phyto-Sanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS) said, adding it had requested that European consumer protection authorities share the results of their investigation.

The VPSS “expressed serious concerns about serious problems in the system of control over the migration of controlled items on the territory of the European Union and their export.” (Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.