Russia says horse-tainted hot dogs shipped from EU - Interfax

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hot dogs tainted with horse meat have been imported to Russia from the European Union, Russia’s agricultural oversight agency was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Horse DNA was found in a shipment delivered to the Moscow region and believed to have come from Austria, the Interfax news agency said, quoting Rosselkhoznadzor spokesman Sergei Dankvert.

It appeared to be the first time horse DNA has been found in products imported to Russia since the discovery of horse meat in prepared foods in Europe last month.

Russia has engaged in politically charged disputes in the past with the EU, its biggest trading partner, over food imports.

It said earlier this month that processed foods containing horse meat could have been re-exported to Russia and expressed concerns about food safety controls in Europe.

Officials would determine exactly where the hot dogs were made and prohibit the sale of products from that producer, Interfax quoted Dankvert as saying.

Russia banned EU vegetable imports for months in 2011 over a deadly E.coli outbreak in a move that the EU called disproportionate. (Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)