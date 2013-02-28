Russia seeks to suspend Austria meat imports after horse DNA find

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The head of Russia’s animal and plant health service told the European Union it wanted to suspend imports of regulated meat products from Austria after horse DNA was found in a batch of hot dogs, the service said on Thursday.

The head of Russia’s Veterinary and Phyto-Sanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS), Sergei Dankvert, proposed the measure in a phone call with Ladislav Miko, the Commission’s deputy director general for the food chain, it said in a statement.

Dankvert also held telephone consultations with Austria’s chief veterinary inspector, the statement said. (Writing by Melissa Akin)