Feb 5 (Reuters) - Hortico SA :

* Sees FY 2015 revenue of 95 million zlotys ($25.9 million)

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA of 8.5 million zlotys

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT of 7.2 million zlotys

* Sees FY 2015 net profit of 5.4 million zlotys

* Plans to issue up to 3 million series C shares in 2015